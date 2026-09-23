How a traffic stop in Philadelphia sparked the Olney "house of horrors" investigation

Before the investigation at 417 West Chew Ave. in Olney exploded into public view, the case began on a quiet June morning with a traffic stop in Philadelphia.

A park ranger began paying attention to the occupants of a black BMW. It was parked diagonally to the federal courthouse at 6th and Market streets.

Investigators said Eugene Horsch and an unidentified woman were pulled over near a fire hydrant. The park ranger said he heard the woman tell Horsch, "You're going to hurt me."

Horsch and his nameless passenger were suspected of doing drugs. A search of his BMW revealed crack cocaine and guns — a .40 caliber and .38 Special, according to court documents.

More troubling yet, Horsch was allegedly carrying fake Drug Enforcement Administration credentials in the trunk of his car. The woman had Blair Tonzelli's identification on her. Sources and investigators have since said that set off alarms because Tonzelli was reported missing in 2023.

Shortly after this incident, federal law enforcement obtained numerous search warrants for the Olney residence Eugene Horsch had shared with his late father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, at 417 West Chew Ave.

The nameless woman, who has not been charged with a crime, told investigators, according to numerous law enforcement sources, that she was "scared to go in the basement because of things he did down there." She did not specify who "he" was. She added that she "knew bad things happened in that basement to other people."

Philadelphia police previously said an elaborate laboratory with corrosive and toxic chemicals was located in that basement.

In some of his own writings, R.C. Horsch talked about a process made to sound routine of dissolving human remains, known as alkaline hydrolysis. He also allegedly strangled a woman before placing her remains in a bathtub filled with a chemical mixture of lye. He was a convicted felon who served numerous stints in prison.

To date, seven women have been linked to the twin house, a so-called "house of horrors." Police last week said at least five were feared dead, with video showing R.C. Horsch strangling one of them.

Eugene Horsch remains in custody. His trial on weapons and drug charges has been rescheduled for March. He has not been implicated in any other criminal behavior.

Calls and emails to his attorney, Jerome Brown, seeking comment have not been returned.

Earlier Wednesday at an unrelated news conference, federal prosecutors, the FBI and Philadelphia police declined comment when asked for an update on the investigation.