Haverford Township passes e-bike, e-scooter helmet ordinance months after 12-year-old's death in crash

Haverford Township now requires young e-bike and e-scooter users to wear a helmet

Months after Abby Gillon was killed in a crash on an e-scooter, a town in her home county is passing a new law to make kids who use those vehicles safer.

Haverford Township passed an ordinance requiring children under 16 years old to wear a helmet when riding e-bikes or e-scooters in the community.

The 12-year-old Gillon, an honor student at Ridley Middle School, died after a crash in Aston Township in June, authorities have said. Gillon and a friend were riding when they fell and were hit by a car.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola confirmed the ordinance passed Monday night. The ordinance cites studies that show helmets significantly reduce head injuries incurred from accidents.

The bill only applies to those vehicles powered by an electric motor, so if you have a regular bike or scooter, you are not impacted.

Gillon's family has been pushing for a new state law named for her, "Abby's Law."

The law would cap e-scooter speeds at 20 mph, ban anyone under the age of 16 from riding one, and require anyone 16 or 17 years old to wear a helmet while riding the e-scooter. Ridley Township prohibits e-scooters on all township streets and sidewalks.

Sen. Tim Kearney said this summer that he intends to introduce the bill.

Haveford's new e-scooter ordinance

Haverford's new ordinance will roll out slowly. It takes effect on Thursday, Sept. 18, then there will be a grace period until the end of 2025, during which time officers will issue warnings to educate the public about the new law.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, officers will start issuing $25 tickets to anyone under 16 seen riding an e-bike or e-scooter without a helmet.