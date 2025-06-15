2 girls severely injured after electric scooter hit by car in Aston Township, Pennsylvania, police say

Service temporarily suspended on SEPTA Chestnut Hill East line, "No Kings" protests, more news

Service temporarily suspended on SEPTA Chestnut Hill East line, "No Kings" protests, more news

Service temporarily suspended on SEPTA Chestnut Hill East line, "No Kings" protests, more news

Two girls were severely injured after the electric scooter they were riding was hit by a car in Aston Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, police said.

Aston Township police said the crash happened just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday near the Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road intersection. Investigators and EMS arrived at the scene and found that two girls had sustained life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car while riding an electric scooter, according to police.

The girls received medical care at the crash scene and were then brought to Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware for their injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, police said, the girls are still in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the car involved in the crash is fully cooperating with law enforcement. No criminal charges have been filed in the investigation.

Lehr Boulevard was closed as emergency services responded and investigated on Saturday, but it has since reopened.

The Aston Township Police Department and Delaware County Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash.