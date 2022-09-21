Watch CBS News
Day 3 of jury deliberations resumes in murder trial of former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Day 3 of jury deliberations in the murder trial of former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch is underway Wednesday. Ruch is charged with third-degree murder in the shooting of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden back in 2017.

The shooting took place after Plowden was involved in a car crash in East Germantown, following a brief police chase. Officers believed believed his car was tied to a murder investigation.

Plowden was not armed when he was shot.

Testimony from other officers suggested Plowden posed a danger to police. Investigators say Ruch shot him, the bullet traveled through his hand and into his head killing him.

This is the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer has been on trial for murder. 

