Bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapses as propane truck drives over

By Jessica MacAulay

A bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapsed while a propane truck was crossing it Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where you could see a Sharp Energy Propane truck was likely driving across the bridge when part of the structure collapsed into the water. 

lns-chopper-lower-macungie-brige-out-042925-frame-51197.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Multiple personnel crews were on the scene investigating the crash, including what appeared to be a tow truck. 

lns-chopper-lower-macungie-brige-out-042925-frame-69157.jpg
CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police is overseeing the investigation. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

