Bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapses as propane truck drives over
A bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapsed while a propane truck was crossing it Tuesday afternoon.
Chopper 3 was over the scene, where you could see a Sharp Energy Propane truck was likely driving across the bridge when part of the structure collapsed into the water.
Multiple personnel crews were on the scene investigating the crash, including what appeared to be a tow truck.
Pennsylvania State Police is overseeing the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.