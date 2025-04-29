Bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapses as propane truck drives over

A bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, collapsed while a propane truck was crossing it Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where you could see a Sharp Energy Propane truck was likely driving across the bridge when part of the structure collapsed into the water.

CBS Philadelphia

Multiple personnel crews were on the scene investigating the crash, including what appeared to be a tow truck.

CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania State Police is overseeing the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.