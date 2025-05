Berks County woman was driving propane truck that partially collapse bridge in Emmaus, Pennsylvania Police now say a 35-year-old Berks County woman was the driver involved in the bridge collapse in Emmaus. A propane truck tried to go over the small bridge when the first pier collapsed into the Little Lehigh Creek. The driver was rescued, but it took crews hours to remove the truck from the bridge. Fortunately, no propane leaked from the truck.