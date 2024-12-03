Emergency rooms at Crozer Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital closed indefinitely

The emergency rooms at two Delaware County hospitals are shut down indefinitely due to issues with their radiology systems, a Crozer Health spokesperson tells CBS News Philadelphia.

According to the health system representative, the ERs at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, which are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, are both currently closed.

The stop in emergency care comes just weeks after the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office sued Prospect Medical Holdings over alleged "neglect and mismanagement."

In the lawsuit, the Pennsylvania attorney general said there are signs Crozer-Chester could see suspended services and be in danger of closing, following the leads of Delaware County Memorial and Springfield hospitals.

Prospect Medical Holdings called the filing of the lawsuit "hasty" and "completely unnecessary."

Earlier this year, Crozer Health announced Taylor Hospital would stop performing surgeries and consolidate operations at other locations.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.