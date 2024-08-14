Taylor Hospital in Philadelphia suburb to stop performing surgeries, Crozer Health says

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Delaware County, will soon stop performing surgeries, according to Crozer Health.

Crozer Health said it needs to consolidate surgical operations at its other locations and Taylor Hospital has only been performing three to four overall surgical cases a day with fewer general surgeons.

Crozer Health released a full statement to CBS News Philadelphia:

"In recent months, Taylor Hospital has been averaging 3-4 overall surgical cases per day and has had a reduction in the complement of general surgeons. There is a need to optimize resources and consolidate surgical operative services to the other Crozer Health locations that provide operative care including Haverford Surgery Center, Brinton Lake Surgery Center, and Crozer-Chester Medical Center, which is less than 4 miles from Taylor Hospital. This strategic decision follows a thorough evaluation of the surgical case volumes and staffing changes. This decision has been made with careful consideration and planning and in consultation with key stakeholders, leaders and the surgeons currently operating at Taylor Hospital.

Taylor Hospital will continue to serve the community by offering comprehensive inpatient care including surgical consults and emergency services. We remain committed to delivering high-quality care and supporting the health needs of our patients and the local community.

We will begin our transition in the next several weeks."

Prospect Medical Holdings announced a plan last week to sell Crozer Health to CHA Partners. Financial issues have forced Crozer to cut staff and services over the past couple of years.

CHA will transition Crozer Health's hospitals back to nonprofit status.