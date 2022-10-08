Judge expected to rule next week on if parent company can close Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Judge expected to rule next week on if parent company can close Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Judge expected to rule next week on if parent company can close Delaware County Memorial Hospital

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A judge is expected to rule next week on whether to grant an injunction to stop the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. The parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, plans to close the hospital and convert it to an outpatient behavioral health center.

The judge heard arguments Friday from The Foundation for Delaware County.

The organization says Prospect is breaking a commitment it made in 2016, when it bought the Crozer Keystone Healthcare System.