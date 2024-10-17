Elon Musk speaking at pro-Trump super PAC's town halls in Pennsylvania ahead of voter registration deadline

Tesla CEO, X owner and billionaire Elon Musk will appear in the Philadelphia area on Thursday for a town hall event to promote absentee voting and early voting in the 2024 election.

Musk, who has publicly backed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is set to appear around 4 p.m. in Folsom, Delaware County.

On X, Musk said he's giving a series of talks in the battleground state. America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC that has backing from Musk, is organizing the event.

The super PAC has spent over $113 million on the 2024 election cycle, according to the nonprofit political finance tracker OpenSecrets.

America PAC is requiring attendees to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments and be a registered voter in the state. Musk said you must have already voted in Pennsylvania to attend the event.

The "petition in favor of free speech and the right to bear arms" offers supporters $47 for each registered voter in seven battleground states that they can get to sign the petition. The winner of this election will be the nation's 47th president.

Besides Pennsylvania, the program is open to voters in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina until Oct. 21.

The super PAC has other town halls with Musk planned in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, though dates and times for those events are still listed as TBD. Musk says his series of talks is from Thursday through Monday, Oct. 21.

The location of Musk's Philadelphia-area town hall event was not public as of Thursday morning.

Musk appeared on the campaign trail with Trump at his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania earlier in October, nearly three months after an assassination attempt on the former president.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speak on stage as he joins former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images