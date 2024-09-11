How to register to vote in Pennsylvania, check your registration status and more

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in presidential debate in Philadelphia

Voters will head to the polls in less than two months for the 2024 election. While the presidential contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is top of mind for many Americans, a number of state and local elections will also be on the ballot this November.

As election day gets closer, here's what Pennsylvanians need to know about checking their voter registration, registering to vote and more.

How to check if you're registered to vote in Pennsylvania

Residents can check their voter registration status online through the Pennsylvania Department of State by searching for their name or Driver's License Number or PennDOT ID.

If you search by name, you'll need the following information:

County of residence

Zip code

First and last name

Date of birth

If you search by Driver's License Number or PennDOT ID, you'll just need your birthdate and license/PennDOT ID card number.

Who is eligible to vote in Pennsylvania

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must be a United States citizen for at least one month before the election.

Voters must be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the election, and be a resident of Pennsylvania in the election district where you want to vote for at least 30 days before the election.

Pennsylvanians must register to vote at least 15 days before the next election. The deadline to register for the November election in Pennsylvania is Oct. 21, 2024.

Veterans and people serving in the U.S. military, along with those living overseas, have additional options for voting.

How to register to vote in Pennsylvania

Residents can register to vote online, by mail or in-person at county election offices or PennDOT/other government agency buildings.

To register online:

Fill out the online form with your name, address and other biographical information

Submit

Once registration is completed, voters will get a new voter registration card in the mail

To register by mail:

Download and print the voter registration application

Fill out the application and sign the bottom

Address the envelope to your county elections office and put a stamp on the envelope

Once registration is completed, voters will get a new voter registration card in the mail

To register in person:

Visit your county elections office (or other state government office where voter registration is offered) office to fill out the paper application

Sign your name at the bottom of the application

Return the application to the clerk

Once registration is completed, voters will get a new voter registration card in the mail

How to vote by mail for the 2024 election in Pennsylvania

There are two ways to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, by mail-in ballot or absentee ballot.

According to the state, any registered voter can apply to vote via mail-in ballot. Voters don't need to give a reason why they want to vote by mail.

An absentee ballot can be used if a voter is outside their municipality on election day or has a disability or illness that prevents them from going to the polls. Voters requesting absentee ballots will be required to provide a reason for why they want to vote by mail.

Key mail-in ballot days to know

Mail-in and absentee ballot applications must be received by your county election office by 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2024.

County election offices must receive completed mail ballots by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Completed military and overseas absentee ballots must be submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 4 and received by Nov. 12, 2024.

An emergency absentee ballot can still be requested after the Oct. 29 deadline.

Voters can apply for mail ballots online, by mail and at their county election office or officially designated location.