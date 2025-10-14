Ellen Greenberg's case is closed in Philadelphia, but her parents will continue to fight for answers

After nearly 15 years, the investigation into the death of Ellen Greenberg is now closed, as far as the city of Philadelphia is concerned.

But the parents of the teacher who was found fatally stabbed in her Manayunk apartment said they will continue to fight for answers.

Attorneys for the parents of Greenberg said they're done with the city of Philadelphia — but their fight for justice continues.

Dozens of people logged on for a virtual court hearing Tuesday afternoon. The gathering lasted only moments, but signaled the end of a lengthy legal battle between Greenberg's parents and a number of former Philadelphia city officials.

Monday, a long-awaited report promising to re-examine the suspicious 2011 death of Greenberg once again concluded she committed suicide.

"Anybody who has looked at this case knows it's not a suicide," Joe Podraza, an attorney for the Greenbergs, said.

Podraza didn't tiptoe around his feelings on the 32-page document, and he doesn't believe they got a fair shake in the case.

"In fact, we're done with Philadelphia," Podraza said. "We're not going to be asking for any of the services from the DA's office, the police department, or from the medical examiner's office. The only way that Ellen can get justice is outside the confines of Philadelphia."

Earlier this year, the city agreed to review Greenberg's death in a settlement deal with her parents, Joshua and Sandra Greenberg. The manner of death has flip-flopped from suicide to homicide and then back to suicide.

An incredulous Podraza asked about stab wounds on Ellen Greenberg's body that have been the subject of persistent speculation, ones he insists couldn't have been caused by her, and added to that bruising and the alleged lack of a medical explanation.

"And what does this medical examiner say? She says, 'Well, she was a first grade teacher, and those are bruises that happen during normal course of daily activity,'" Podraza said. "What is this full contact first grade? They're doing essentially the Philadelphia Eagles scrimmages without pads on? The bruises exist, the explanation is silly."

Lawyers for the Greenbergs said they're asking state or federal law enforcement to launch its own investigation.

Requests for comment from the city law department were not returned.