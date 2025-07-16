Parents of Ellen Greenberg, Philadelphia woman found stabbed to death, want city to reexamine case

Attorneys for Ellen Greenberg's parents say they're fed up and tired of waiting. They're asking the City of Philadelphia to follow the terms of a settlement agreement reached months ago and complete a reexamination of their daughter's death.

In February, the city agreed to pay Ellen Greenberg's parents, Sandy and Joshua Greenberg, $650,000 and reopen the controversial investigation into their daughter's January 2011 death.

In a case that's continued to receive national attention, officials first ruled Ellen's death a homicide. She had been stabbed upwards of 20 times with a kitchen knife on the front and back of her body.

Then, the ruling was later flipped, with officials labeling her death a suicide. That stunned her parents. They've fought since then, challenging the city's designation that her death was a suicide.

The Greenbergs' attorneys accuse police and the medical examiner's office of an unlawful conspiracy to stop a murder investigation that they say had been grossly mishandled by investigators.

Right before the city settled with the Greenbergs in February, the former medical examiner who performed Ellen's autopsy made a sworn declaration that, given new information in the case, he believed Ellen's manner of death should be designated as "something other than suicide." The Greenbergs are asking the city to comply with the settlement agreement within five days.

"There has been more than enough time for the city to do a reexamination. The city had promised to do so expeditiously, meaning very promptly," said attorney Joe Podraza, who represents the Greenbergs.

"The clients would then get a final determination, given all the evidence to date that the only conclusion the medical examiner reached, including Dr. (Marlon) Osbourne, is that Ellen didn't commit suicide," Podraza said.

A spokesperson for the city's law department tells CBS News Philadelphia they will be in contact with the Greenbergs' lawyers and that the review is actively in progress.

"The City will fulfill its obligations under the settlement agreement in this case, and will respond to Plaintiff's motion in due course," a statement said.