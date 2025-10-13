Ellen Greenberg's death again ruled suicide by Philadelphia medical examiner, document shows

Attorneys for the family of Ellen Greenberg confirm that the medical examiner for the city of Philadelphia has again ruled the 2011 controversial death of Ellen Greenberg a suicide.

The report follows a settlement agreement reached with Philadelphia earlier this year, where the city agreed to reexamine the school teacher's death.

Joseph Podraza Jr., an attorney for the Greenbergs, rebuked the new review by the city's chief medical examiner, Dr. Lindsay Simon, in a statement to CBS News Philadelphia.

"Simon's so-called 'independent review' of Ellen Greenberg's death is a deeply flawed attempt to justify a predetermined conclusion. It includes false claims—like the assertion that a stab wound in Ellen's spinal column was made during autopsy, a theory rejected by every credible expert, including the City's own neuropathologist. By ignoring key evidence that contradicts suicide—the extensive 3D photogrammetry, a recreation which proves Ellen could not self-inflict all of the wounds, unexplained bruises, missing surveillance footage, an intact lock, accounts of a toxic relationship, etc.—Simon builds a flimsy case on distorted portrayals of Ellen's mental health, propped up by cynical distortions of Ellen's managed anxiety, a condition widely experienced daily by over 40 million Americans. Shame on you Simon. This report is tripe, an embarrassment to the City, and an insult to Ellen and her family. Ellen's family just wanted the truth. It is clear the truth will not come from Philadelphia's law enforcement machinery. Though Ellen's city turned its back on her, we will continue through other avenues to get justice for her murder, by any means necessary."

Last month, a Philadelphia judge lambasted attorneys for the city over what attorneys for the Greenbergs argued was a violation of the settlement agreement, saying the city was dragging its feet.

The Greenbergs were set to attend a hearing on Tuesday about the results of the Philadelphia medical examiner's independent review. The current status of that hearing is unclear. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the city of Philadelphia's law department, which did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

Joshua and Sandra Greenberg have long suspected their daughter, Ellen, was murdered and used experts of their own to discredit what their attorney says was a botched police investigation and cover-up.

Ellen Greenberg's death was initially ruled a suicide after her fiancé said he broke into their Manayunk apartment on a snowy night in early 2011 and found her with upwards of 20 stab wounds.

But at an autopsy, a medical examiner reversed the initial finding and determined her death was a homicide. Then, at a meeting months later, officials with the Philadelphia Police Department and the medical examiner's office would amend that ruling, finding she died from suicide.