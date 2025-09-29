Hulu releases docuseries on death of Philadelphia teacher Ellen Greenberg

Hulu has released a docuseries on the death of Ellen Greenberg, the Philadelphia schoolteacher who was found dead inside her Manayunk apartment in 2011 from nearly two dozen stab wounds.

The three-part series, "Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg," follows her family's quest to find the truth. Greenberg's death was initially labeled a suicide, but was then listed as a homicide. Months later, it was changed back to suicide.

Since 2011, the case of Greenberg's death has taken many twists and turns as Joshua and Sandra Greenberg — Ellen's parents — searched for answers.

Earlier this year, the city of Philadelphia settled an emotional distress case with the Greenbergs for $650,000 and agreed to reopen the controversial investigation into their daughter's death. The Greenbergs, their attorneys and the experts they've hired to investigate Ellen's death have maintained she was murdered.

In September, a Philadelphia judge blasted the city and its attorneys for the time they are taking to conclude a reexamination of Greenberg's death. The judge is allowing the city until Oct. 14 to conclude its re-examination.

In February, the pathologist who performed the autopsy on Ellen Greenberg, said that her "manner of death should be designated as something other than suicide."

The Greenbergs have argued since 2021 that a reexamination of forensic evidence shows Ellen could not have caused some of the wounds. Private investigators hired by the Greenbergs uncovered evidence that showed at least one of her wounds was inflicted after she was dead.

