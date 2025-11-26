New park planned for Philadelphia's Old City to honor Elfreth's Alley resident who helped preserve street

As Philadelphia prepares to welcome millions of visitors in 2026, community groups are planning a new park near one of the city's most iconic streets.

Community groups are raising money for Dolly Ottey Park, a public space at the corner of Elfreth's Alley and North 2nd Street in Old City.

The Old City District is working with the Elfreth's Alley Association with support from the Old City Community Fund on the project, and organizers seek to raise $60,000 for the park.

The park will be named for Dolly Ottey, an Elfreth's Alley resident who led preservation efforts on the street in the 1930s. Ottey also owned The Hearthstone Restaurant on the street, according to the Elfreth's Alley Museum.

Old City has one of the highest densities of residents and visitors but not much public space outside of the Independence National Historical Park, according to a press release announcing the plans. More than 380,000 people visit Elfreth's Alley every year, the announcement says.

A rendering of the planned park Old City District

Organizers plan to get the park open in time for events in 2026 and will then collect community feedback to shape a more permanent park later.

Established in 1703, Elfreth's Alley is America's oldest continuously inhabited residential street.

Organizers hope to begin construction in February and open the park in March. Donations can be made on the Old City District's website or given to the Old City Community Fund.

In addition to celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary next year, Philadelphia will also host a number of major sporting events, including World Cup matches, the MLB All-Star Game, and more.