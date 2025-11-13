Independence Hall closed until January 2026 for U.S. 250th anniversary preparations

Independence Hall in Philadelphia will be closed to visitors until January 2026 as the site of the Declaration of Independence works to finish preservation work before the U.S.'s 250th anniversary, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The closure will allow crews to finish a project in the building's interior and speed up the return of public tours, the park service said.

The park service, an agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior, said renovations are part of preparations for the nation's semiquincentennial and an executive order signed by President Trump in March.

"This Independence Square Improvement Project has been underway since March 2025, with rehabilitation and preservation work already concluded in both Congress Hall and Old City Hall," the park service said in a press release. "Key elements of this project include the construction of accessible ramps; repair and restoration of wood elements, masonry, plaster, and metal finishes; and application of historically accurate paint finishes to the ceilings, walls and trim."

The historical landmark in Old City will be closed until Jan. 28, 2026.

Independence National Historical Park will provide alternative options for tourists and visitors wanting to learn about the Georgian hall where the Founding Fathers debated and signed the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, the park service said.

The park service said tourists can check out Independence Hall's website for updated information and closure alerts.

Independence Hall is home to original printed copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Articles of Confederation.

Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy, has a score of events planned to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday in 2026. Among the announced events is what city officials are calling "52 Weeks of Firsts."