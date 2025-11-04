Poll book issues in Chester County force some unaffiliated voters to vote provisionally, officials say

Poll books delivered to Chester County precincts did not include the names of unaffiliated, independent and third-party voters, leading to some voters having to cast a provisional ballot on Election Day, according to the county's voter services department.

Chester County Voter Services identified an issue with the poll books just after polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Becky Brain, the public information officer for the county, said.

The poll books currently don't include the names of unaffiliated and third-party voters, Brain said.

Brain said the voter services department is working on delivering corrected poll books to every polling location. The PIO says any registered voter who shows up to their polling location and whose name doesn't appear in the book can vote by provisional ballot.

"Chester County Voter Services will conduct a formal review to determine how third-party registered voters were omitted from the poll books and will take action to ensure this error does not occur again," Brain said in a statement.

Brain said there's no timeline for when the issue with poll books will be resolved.

A provisional ballot is separate from a regular ballot and is typically cast at a polling place on Election Day when election workers need more time to determine a voter's eligibility to vote. Voters can track provisional ballots online on Pennsylvania's government website.

Chester County has 230 polling locations with 385,856 registered voters. Brain said the county has 75,076 third-party voters, which she says includes independents, libertarians and people with no affiliation and registered as non-partisan.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, several polling sites received bomb threats early Tuesday morning. Lt. Gov. Tahesa Way, who serves as New Jersey's chief election official, says law enforcement investigated and determined "there are no credible threats at this time."