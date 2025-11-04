Larry Krasner wins 3rd term to serve as Philadelphia district attorney

Voters in Philadelphia have elected District Attorney Larry Krasner to a third term as the city's top prosecutor, the Associated Press projects.

Krasner ran against former Municipal Court judge Patrick Dugan, who accepted the Republican nomination after losing in the Democratic primary.

As of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Krasner has 61,168 votes (81.2%) compared to 14,191 (18.8%) for Dugan, with 24% of the vote counted.

Philadelphia voters first elected Krasner as district attorney in 2017 after he spent years as a civil rights lawyer in the city, defending the likes of Black Lives Matter, DACA Dreamers and Occupy Philadelphia protesters, among others, and suing the police department dozens of times. He won re-election in 2021, beating Carlos Vega in the Democratic primary and then Republican Chuck Peruto in the general election.

Krasner, known as a progressive prosecutor, has sparred with President Trump and Republicans during his first two terms as DA. Krasner said on the campaign trail that he will continue to stand up to Mr. Trump in his third term.

The district attorney's critics claim he should be tougher on crime. To date, Philadelphia has seen fewer homicides and less violent crime overall in 2025, according to police data.

Some of the platforms Krasner ran on for his third term include protecting democracy and immigrants, expanding alternatives to prosecution, stopping wrongful convictions and increasing justice for juveniles, among other reforms.

Krasner recently came under scrutiny during the Kada Scott investigation after it came to light that his office previously withdrew charges against Keon King, the suspect in Scott's murder, in a separate case.

"We recognize that there are some things that could have been done in this case," Krasner said on Oct. 21. "From the moment this occurred, we've been looking at ways we could improve our systems."

District attorneys in Pennsylvania serve four-year terms and are not term-limited.