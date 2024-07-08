Southwest Philadelphia mother and daughters stop by spray ground to beat the heat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - In the middle of these scorching temperatures, the pool at the East Poplar Playground was temporarily closed for a few hours on Monday because of mechanical issues.

But that didn't stop sisters Cera and Miracle Rogers-Stokes from finding a way to stay cool.

"I mean look at all this. What are they missing?" their mother Carla Rogers-Stokes said.

According to the city, out of the 60 community pools in Philly expected to open for the summer, five are currently closed because of repairs or staffing issues.

The family said they rely on free spray grounds throughout the city on hot summer days.

"Mostly the kids have nothing to do," Carla Rogers-Stokes said. "A lot of times not everyone can afford major camps and things to do for the children. Just little places that are free and spots where they can play with other kids in the neighborhood. It makes a big difference."

Even mom joined in on the fun as her girls ran in and out of the sprinklers.

"We stopped for a little bit to get wet," she said.

Because it was so hot out, the Southwest Philly family said they had to take more than one splash break on Monday.

"The first one we went up to was on 18th and Wallace," Carla Rogers-Stokes said. "And we came here and then we had waters and water ices that we make from fruit juices."

As of now, the heat advisory is expected to last until Tuesday night.

Many families said they'll be back at the spray ground to cool off as these high temperatures continue.