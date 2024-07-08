Watch CBS News
Local News

Southwest Philadelphia mother and daughters stop by spray ground to beat the heat

By Marcella Baietto, Brad Nau

/ CBS Philadelphia

Southwest Philly family finds bright spot after community pool temporarily closed
Southwest Philly family finds bright spot after community pool temporarily closed 01:47

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - In the middle of these scorching temperatures, the pool at the East Poplar Playground was temporarily closed for a few hours on Monday because of mechanical issues. 

But that didn't stop sisters Cera and Miracle Rogers-Stokes from finding a way to stay cool. 

"I mean look at all this. What are they missing?" their mother Carla Rogers-Stokes said. 

cera-and-miracle.jpg

According to the city, out of the 60 community pools in Philly expected to open for the summer, five are currently closed because of repairs or staffing issues. 

The family said they rely on free spray grounds throughout the city on hot summer days. 

"Mostly the kids have nothing to do," Carla Rogers-Stokes said. "A lot of times not everyone can afford major camps and things to do for the children. Just little places that are free and spots where they can play with other kids in the neighborhood. It makes a big difference."

mom-and-daughter.jpg

Even mom joined in on the fun as her girls ran in and out of the sprinklers. 

"We stopped for a little bit to get wet," she said. 

Because it was so hot out, the Southwest Philly family said they had to take more than one splash break on Monday. 

"The first one we went up to was on 18th and Wallace," Carla Rogers-Stokes said. "And we came here and then we had waters and water ices that we make from fruit juices."

As of now, the heat advisory is expected to last until Tuesday night. 

Many families said they'll be back at the spray ground to cool off as these high temperatures continue. 

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.