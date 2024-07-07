Heat advisory in effect for Philadelphia region on Monday with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Once again we hit the mid-90s across the Philadelphia area Sunday with many locations feeling like the low 100s.

We'll see muggy conditions overnight, with partly cloudy skies. Monday starts off with temperatures in the 70s. There could be a bit of fog in spots early Monday, so keep that in mind for the morning commute.

A heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday, meaning the heat and humidity will combine to make it feel between 100 and 102 degrees. While rain chances may not give us much of a chance for any relief, there is a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm both days. Severe weather is not likely.

By the middle of the week, remnants of Beryl cross the region. The once powerful Hurricane is now a tropical storm headed to the Texas coast. It is expected to restrengthen to a Category 1 hurricane shortly before landfall overnight near or just north of Corpus Christie.

Heavy rain and flooding are the primary concern with up to 10 inches of rain in some areas. Beryl will then move quickly to the Northeast and weaken to a remnant low by Tuesday morning. That remnant low will merge with a cold front and be steered toward the Ohio Valley by Wednesday and eventually bring rain and thunderstorms to the Philadelphia area Wednesday night to Friday. The heaviest rain looks to be on Thursday.

Stay with the NEXT Weather alert Team for the latest updates on the heat, the remnants of Beryl and any storms.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 96, low of 74, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 95, low of 75, chance for PM storms

Wednesday: High of 93, low of 77, scattered storms

Thursday: High of 88, low of 78, some Tropical rain

Friday: High of 84, low of 76, some Tropical rain

Saturday: High of 86, low of 74, chance for storms

Sunday: High of 92, low of 72, mostly sunny

