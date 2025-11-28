How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears today on Black Friday for NFL Week 13

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Coming off a three-score collapse in Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to flip the script today in the NFL's third-ever Black Friday game against the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears.

The Eagles and Bears are both 8-3 and in first place in their divisions.

The Birds own one of the league's staunchest defenses, but the offense has yet to find its identity under first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Chicago is one of the NFL's hottest teams in Ben Johnson's first season as head coach. The Bears are coming off a 31-28 win over the Steelers and have won eight of their last nine games.

Here's how to watch and stream the game and everything else you need to know.

How can you watch the Eagles-Bears game?

The Eagles-Bears game can be streamed for free on Prime Video — viewers will still need an Amazon account but do not need a Prime subscription. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call with Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

The game will also air on the Fox affiliate in Philadelphia and Chicago. Fans out of market can also stream the game on the NFL's subscription service, NFL+.

Birds fans can listen to the game on the radio on SportsRadio 94WIP, with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick on the call and Devan Kaney as the sideline reporter.

When does the Eagles-Bears game start?

The Eagles and Bears will kick off at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Bears?

The Eagles are 7.5-point betting favorites vs. the Bears at home.

NFL on Black Friday history

The Eagles and Bears will play just the third-ever Black Friday game in NFL history today.

The NFL introduced the Black Friday game in 2023. The Miami Dolphins crushed the New York Jets, 34-13, on Nov. 24, 2023, in the inaugural matchup.

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs escaped Black Friday with a 19-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?

Week 14: Monday, Dec. 8, at 8:15 pm. at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 20, TBD at Washington Commanders

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, at 4:25 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

Week 18: TBD vs. Commanders

What is Bears' schedule the rest of the NFL season?