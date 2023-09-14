Eagles fans pumped for home opener vs. Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many Eagles fans started tailgating early Thursday morning for their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

It's a tradition for so many Eagles fans.

One family has been coming to the home opener for nearly two decades, and they're ready to join the party in South Philly.

"Opening day to me is like Christmas morning," Gregg Matza said. "It's like when you walk down the steps and you see your gifts – this is my gift."

Matza says he woke up at 3 a.m. and packed the car.

"Here's all the shrimp I got four pounds of this," Matza said.

CBS News Philadelphia

Matza was the first one parked outside the Linc around 4:30 a.m. to get a good spot for tailgating.

"I've been doing this for six years now so I'll do this until I can't do it no more," Matza said.

"Ahh I'm so excited I can't wait for tonight, I mean 8:15 can't come soon enough," Jeremy Smith said.

A few cars behind Matza, Smith fired up his smoker to cook some ribs and brisket.

With Eagles pride all over his face with a green beard, Smith is hoping the birds can go 2-0.

"Kind of hoping that we shake the cobwebs off and we get back to some good business and head back to the bowl this year," Smith said.

CBS News Philadelphia

One by one, hundreds of cars are piling into the parking lots.

"We are excited and ready to rock and roll for win number two," Cookie Edmunds said.

Many people took a half day off from work Thursday -- and as you can imagine with all this tailgating – a lot of people are taking Friday off.