James Bradberry, Kenneth Gainwell, Reed Blankenship ruled out for Week 2 vs. Vikings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will be without four starters on Thursday night in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

The team ruled out cornerback James Bradberry, running back Kenneth Gainwell and safety Reed Blankenship on Wednesday in the latest injury report.

Bradberry is in concussion protocol, while Gainwell and Blankenship are both dealing with rib injuries.

In Wednesday's walkthrough, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was listed as questionable with an injury to his ribs.

Earlier this week, the Eagles placed starting linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least the next four games.

With Dean sidelined, the team linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the active roster from the practice squad and signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans.

At running back, expect Philly native D'Andre Swift and newcomer Rashaad Penny to see a bigger workload against the Vikings.

Swift only got three touches in Week 1 -- one carry and two targets -- while Penny was a healthy scratch.

Second-year cornerback Josh Jobe is expected to get the start on the outside in place of Bradberry.

It's unclear who will start in place of Blankenship.

The Eagles were very thin at safety entering the 2023 season and their depth is already being tested.

Justin Evans got the start alongside Blankenship last week, but he didn't have the best debut with the Eagles.

The Birds could start rookie Sydney Brown or Terrell Edmunds alongside Evans Thursday night.

Philadelphia escaped with a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots in Week 1, but their banged up linebacker and safety units will be tested for the second straight week with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson coming to town.