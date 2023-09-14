Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings, Week 2: How to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wasn't pretty, but the Philadelphia Eagles escaped Week 1 with a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots. Now, the Eagles welcome the Minnesota Vikings to South Philly for their home opener.
Here's what you need to know before Week 2.
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Eagles' first of five primetime games will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. The game will be streaming live on Prime Video. To watch Thursday night's game, you'll need an Amazon Prime or Prime Video membership.
The game can be watched on any supported device -- smartphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles, etc. -- or on its website and app.
What's the Eagles' schedule?
Week 1: at New England Patriots - 25-20, win
Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 14
Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 25
Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 1
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 8
Week 6: at New York Jets, Oct. 15
Week 7: Miami Dolphins, Oct. 22
Week 8: at Washington Commanders, Oct. 29
Week 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 5
Week 10: Bye Week
Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 20
Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 26 (CBS/Paramount+)
Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 3
Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 10
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 17
Week 16: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 25
Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 31
Week 18: at New York Giants, TBD
