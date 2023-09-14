Eagles-Vikings Week 2: best bets, odds, prediction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the second straight season, the Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Last week, the Eagles escaped Gillette Stadium with a 25-20 win over the New England Patriots, but Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense looked sluggish and out of sync. They'll look to get back on track Thursday night in front of a raucous crowd.

Here are my favorite Eagles bets for Week 2 against the Vikings and prediction for the game:

Vikings (+6.5, -120) vs. Eagles (-6.5, -102)

Over/under: 49.5

Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

D'Andre Swift TD

Swift had a forgetful debut in an Eagles uniform. The Philly native had one carry for 3 yards and two targets, including one catch that went for nothing.

But, that should change Thursday night.

Kenneth Gainwell, who gobbled up 18 total touches in Week 1, is out with a rib injury, which should clear the pathway for Swift to have a bigger workload.

Rashaad Penny, who was a healthy scratch against the Patriots, will most likely be more involved, but I still like the Eagles to make more an effort to get Swift the ball in his first game in front of his hometown, which is why I like him to score at +165.

Dallas Goedert receiving yards

Like Swift, Goedert had another forgetful game in Week 1. He finished the game with one target and zero catches on a day where the offense could've used a spark.

The Eagles' passing offense was out of sorts against New England, but don't expect that to continue. The Birds were clearly rusty in Week 1.

With the Eagles being injured in the secondary and in the middle of the field, this could be a high-scoring affair with the Vikings having Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and rookie Jordan Addison as their top pass catchers.

Goedert should get plenty of more work, which is why I like his over on receiving yards at 48.5 (-113). He went over this number in nine of 15 games last season, including the playoffs.

Same Game Parlay +544 with odds boost

Hurts any time TD

Hockenson 40 receiving yards

Goedert 40 receiving yards

Prediction:

Eagles 31, Vikings 24