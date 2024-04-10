Philadelphia Eagles to face Green Bay Packers in 2024 NFL Brazil game

Car flips after police chase, TV/movie shoot in Queen Village and a meat heist | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will open the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in South America, the league announced Wednesday.

The Eagles and Packers will kick off on Friday, Sept. 6, at Corinthians Arena. It will be the first Friday night game of the NFL's opening weekend in over 50 years.

The game will be in prime time, but a kickoff time has yet to be determined. It will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Philadelphia will be the "home" team for the 2024 São Paulo game.

"With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "One of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year."

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement, "We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo. We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."

Eagles vs. Packers history

The meeting will be the 48th between the Birds and Packers in NFL history - the Packers lead the series 29-18, according to Pro Football Reference.

Philadelphia and Green Bay last met in Week 12 of the 2022 season, when Jalen Hurts led the Birds to a 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

The two teams have faced each other three teams in the playoffs, with the Eagles owning a 2-1 record against Green Bay, including the "4th-and-26 game" in 2004.

Have the Eagles or Packers ever played in an international game?

This will be the second international game for both the Eagles and Packers.

Philadelphia beat Jacksonville, 24-18, in 2018 at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Packers lost, 27-22, to the New York Giants in 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Other NFL teams playing international games in 2024

The Eagles and Packers join the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jaguars and Carolina Panthers as NFL teams playing internationally in 2024.

The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars were named the designated teams for London, England, while the Panthers were designated for Munich, Germany. The NFL has yet to announce who their opponents are.

NFL international game history

The NFL first played outside the United States in 2007, when the Giants faced the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in London.

Since then, the NFL has played games in other countries like Mexico and Germany in addition to England.

Two games were played in Germany and three in London during the 2023 regular season.