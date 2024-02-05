Philadelphia Eagles to open 2024 NFL regular season in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2024 regular season in São Paulo, Brazil, the team announced on Monday night.

The game will be played on Friday, Sept. 6, and will be the first NFL game played in South America as the league continues to expand its footprint around the globe.

It will also be the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of their opening weekend in 50 years.

The Eagles will be the "home" team in the game, but their opponent is unclear at this time.

"The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. One of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year."

