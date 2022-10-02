WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad.

As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets?

Jason Kelce asked Doug Pederson for his jacket 😂



Jacket swaps > jersey swaps



🎥: @NFL pic.twitter.com/NdJ2a0wXHW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 2, 2022

Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.

After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered.

The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Eagles PA announcer welcomed Jaguars HC Doug Pederson back to the Linc to applause from Philly fans.

Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game.

Doug saying hello to Fletcher Cox. Pouring rain now at the Linc.

Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.