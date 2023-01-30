We came, we saw, we conquered: Eagles advance to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Birds are heading to Super Bowl LVII and the party is just getting started here in Philly. The way fans started celebrating Sunday night was truly "a Philly thing!"

As expected, the city showed up to party in a way that only Philadelphia can do it.

It's been five years since we've been to the Super Bowl. So, of course, this city was rocking Sunday night and you can expect those celebrations to continue over the next two weeks.

When they call Eagles fans passionate, it showed. Eagle nation took over from Center City to North Philly as the eagles advanced to the Super Bowl.

With signs in hand and wearing their Eagles gear, there were a lot of smiles and cheering. It didn't matter who you were, just about everyone was friends last night.

The police were on standby in case folks got out of line, but overall it was just a good time. Even the Philadelphia police commissioner was amongst the crowd.

"There is nothing like a sporting event to bring everyone from all walks of life together for one common goal. This is really heart-wrenching. We've been through a lot in the last few years, and I think this is really, really great to be able to come together as one and celebrate something in common," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

