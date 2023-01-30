Eagles to play Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. at State Farm Stadium.

The Chiefs defeated the Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC championship to advance to Super Bowl.

Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce will go head-to-head in the game. It should be an interesting podcast episode next week.

Philadelphia will also go against former longtime head coach Andy Reid, who coached the Birds from 1999 to 2012.

Reid won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs during the 2019 season after not being able to win the big game with the Eagles.

The Eagles and Chiefs last played in the 2021 season, a game the Chiefs won 42-30.

The Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miles Sanders recorded two touchdowns and Boston Scott and Jalen Hurts added scores on the ground.

Eagles' pass rusher Haason Reddick also had a massive game -- he had three total tackles, including two sacks and a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in the win.