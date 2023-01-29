Watch CBS News
Local News

It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained
It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained 03:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."

There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.

He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.

Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.