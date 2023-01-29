Eagles-49ers NFC championship: Live updates and more

Eagles-49ers NFC championship: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 3 p.m. with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
The Eagles dominated the New York Giants in the divisional round to advance, while the Niners edged the Dallas Cowboys.
There are a number of matchups to watch in the NFC title game, but protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts from the Niners' pass rush, particularly Nick Bosa, will be key. Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will have their hands full with Bosa.
Wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could be primed for big games.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles will try to slow down an offense loaded with versatile weapons in Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.
San Fran rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is 8-0 as a starter, but he's yet to face a defense as good as the Eagles.
Follow our live blog below for updates and more:
Star studded affair at the Linc
Everyone and their mother is in South Philly for the NFC title game.
We already mentioned that Joel Embiid and DeSean Jackson are both at the game, and so are some other native Philadelphians.
Comedian Kevin Hart and former Sixers owner and current CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin are in attendance.
Former Eagles Super Bowl champs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell are at the game as well.
It should be a good one at the Linc.
DeVonta Smith hangs out with DeSean Jackson before NFC title game
An Eagles wideout met a legendary Philly wide receiver before the NFC championship on Sunday.
DeVonta Smith linked up with former Eagles great DeSean Jackson in one of the end zones of the Linc before kickoff.
Smith and the rest of the Eagles' receiving core could be in for a big day against San Fran's secondary.
Linc starting to get loud ahead of kickoff
Joel Embiid in the building
Joel Embiid had a monster day against the Denver Nuggets in a win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Embiid had 47 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists in the 126-119 victory, but on Sunday he's taking in the Eagles game at the Linc.
Maybe the Eagles will have the same result the Sixers had Saturday.