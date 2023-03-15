Fletcher Cox returns to Eagles on one year deal: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mainstay on the Eagles' defensive line is returning to the team for the 2023 season.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox signed a one-year contract with the Eagles worth $10 million, according to multiple reports.

DT Fletcher Cox and the Eagles have agreed to a one-year, $10M deal, per source. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2023

Cox had seven sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 43 total tackles last season as the Eagles lost in Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was his best year statistically since the 2018 season.

Cox reportedly turned down bigger offers across the league to stay with the Eagles. The New York Jets were interested in Cox, according to NFL Network.

Fletcher Cox back to the #Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, as @AdamSchefter said. The #Jets were willing to go higher, but Cox wanted to stay in Philly for another season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

The 2023 season will be Cox's 12 year in an Eagles uniform. Cox was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State University with the No. 12 overall pick.

Cox, a six-time Pro Bowler, helped the Birds win their first Super Bowl in franchise history over the New England Patriots.

The Eagles have made several moves on both sides of the ball in free agency.

Earlier Wednesday, the team reportedly released cornerback Darius Slay.

On Tuesday, the Eagles re-signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three year contract. The team also retained Brandon Graham on defense, but they lost several starters, including Javon Hargrave, Marcus Epps, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

On offense, the Eagles retained center Jason Kelce, signed Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal and re-signed fan favorite Boston Scott.