5 Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator candidates to replace Kellen Moore

For the third straight season, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.

After winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, Kellen Moore left the Eagles to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Here are five candidates to watch as Philadelphia's coaching staff undergoes yet another change in the Nick Sirianni era.

1. Kevin Patullo

The last time the Eagles promoted a coach to offensive coordinator from within the organization, it didn't work out. But, this time, Kevin Patullo might get his chance.

Patullo is Philadelphia's passing game coordinator and associate head coach. He's Sirianni's right-hand man on the coaching staff and was the passing game coordinator on his initial staff in 2021. He added the associate head coach title in 2023.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade route, timing, road closures and more

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo call a play during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patullo has been passed over for the job two times before. In 2023, the Eagles promoted then-quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator. That lasted one season. Then, the team hired Moore over Patullo in 2024.

Patullo, along with Moore, were both heavily involved in the Eagles' game plan and play-calling strategies.

2. Frank Reich

Frank Reich is a candidate that Eagles fans will recognize. Reich, 63, was a member of Doug Pederson's staff as the offensive coordinator when the franchise won its first Super Bowl in 2018.

After that season, Reich became the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, where he hired Sirianni as his offensive coordinator.

Reich and Sirianni are extremely close. Before they worked together on the Colts, they were on the same Chargers coaching staff for multiple seasons.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on the sidelines during the NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sirianni went viral in the 2022 season for saying "That one's for Frank Reich," after the Birds beat the Colts following Reich's firing midway through the season.

Reich landed another head coaching gig with the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 season, but he was fired after a 1-10 start.

3. Josh McCown

Josh McCown is another name Birds fans will know. He spent one season with the Eagles as Carson Wentz's backup in the 2019 season and played in a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on a torn hamstring.

McCown is currently the Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach. He spent the 2023 season in the same role with the Panthers under Reich.

Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 29, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brace Hemmelgarn / Getty Images

McCown is reportedly unlikely to leave the Vikings, but he could be a name to watch because of his previous time with the Eagles. He interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching job, which went to Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

In the 2024 season in Minnesota, McCown played a role in helping Sam Darnold resurrect his career, earn a spot in the Pro Bowl and win 14 games.

4. Jerrod Johnson

When the Eagles were looking to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy after the collapse in the 2023 season, Jerrod Johnson was a candidate for the job.

Jerrod Johnson, 36, is currently the quarterbacks coach of the Houston Texans. He reportedly interviewed for Philadelphia's offensive coordinator job that went to Moore.

Moore has been the quarterbacks coach with the Texans since the 2023 season, where he oversaw C.J. Stroud win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and win a playoff game.

Houston Texans assistant coach Jerrod Johnson watches action during game featuring the Houston Texans and the New York Jets on Dec. 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

RELATED: Jason Kelce congratulates Eagles on Super Bowl win, explains why "New Heights" post was removed

Even though Houston won another playoff game in the 2024 season, the offense took a step back. The team fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who recently took a job with the Miami Dolphins as the senior passing game coordinator.

Jerrod Johnson also spent time on Reich's coaching staff in Indianapolis as offensive quality control coach and apparently worked closely with Sirianni. Jerrod Johnson, who played quarterback, signed with the Eagles as undrafted free agent in 2011 after playing for Texas A&M in college, but he was waived weeks later.

5. Marcus Brady

Marcus Brady is another name with ties to Sirianni.

Brady, who is currently the passing game coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh, spent time with the Eagles in 2022 as an offensive consultant and a senior offensive assistant in 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady holds a football before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-17. Lindsey Wasson / AP

Before that, Brady was the quarterbacks coach under Sirianni in Indianapolis. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after Sirianni left for the Eagles head coaching job but he was fired midway through the 2022 season by Reich.

CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr contributed reporting to this story.