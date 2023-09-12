Eagles LB Nakobe Dean placed on IR; will miss at least 4 games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles had great injury luck during the 2022 season, but that hasn't been the case so far in the 2023 campaign.

RELATED: Fantasy football Week 2: Eagles thoughts, waiver wire targets, more

Starting linebacker Nakobe Dean was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning the Georgia product will miss at least the next four games. Dean left Week 1 vs. the New England Patriots with a foot injury.

The injury is a tough break for Dean, the 2022 third-round pick who was entering a new role on the defense after playing pretty much only special teams last season.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Nakobe Dean #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles defends in pass coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The Eagles signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to the active roster from the practice squad and signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans to the practice squad to fill the void at linebacker.

Evans, a former first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2018 NFL draft, started 17 games last season for the Atlanta Falcons. He ranked first on the team with 159 total tackles, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

We've signed LB Nicholas Morrow to the active roster, signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad, and placed LB Nakobe Dean on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/J8L0iFi6CX — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2023

Morrow and Christian Eillis will likely get the start at linebacker on Thursday night vs. the Minnesota Vikings with Dean sidelined.

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai told reporters Tuesday that Ellis became the green dot in Dean's place, but he's open-minded to whoever takes over. He mentioned safety Reed Blankenship handled the two-minute calls on Sunday.

In his first start wearing the green dot, Dean had seven tackles but struggled in pass coverage as the middle of the Eagles' defense got shredded by New England quarterback Mac Jones.

Other players on the injury report

The Eagles held their second straight walkthrough on Tuesday ahead of Thursday night's game.

The injury report below is an estimation by the team:

Blankenship, ribs, did not participate (DNP)

Cornerback James Bradberry, concussion, DNP

Running back Kenneth Gainwell, ribs, DNP

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, ribs, limited particpant

It's the second straight day all four players were listed on the injury report.

If Gainwell can't go, expect a bigger workload for running backs D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, who was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Bradberry is unlikely to play because he's in concussion protocol.

Josh Jobe would start in the veteran's place in a tough matchup against Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.