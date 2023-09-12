Fantasy football Week 2: Eagles thoughts, waiver wire targets, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Week 1 of the NFL season is always a weird time. But this opening weekend had plenty of curveballs.

Here are my thoughts as we enter Week 2:

Danger of trades

I thought I was brilliant. Honestly, my co-owner couldn't believe I pulled off a draft day trade. I sent Dallas Goedert and Trevor Lawrence to another owner for Travis Kelce and Raheem Mostert. To quote another owner, "I can't believe it." Neither could I. The best tight end in the league was coming to win me a championship.

The joke was on me, however, after a hyperextended knee made me think Kelce was done for the year. This is the danger of a trade. Sometimes injuries happen. It's football. Thankfully, Kelce will be back as soon as this week, and considering how bad the Chiefs wide receivers looked, Kelce could go bonkers.

Misplays

Plenty of us are staring at our lineups and wondering why we played who we played. That is what happens in Week 1, though. I'm trying not to let it bother me. In my one league, Goedert with a zero was painful, but me leaving Michael Pittman out of the lineup in two leagues stings the worst.

I have Pittman in all my leagues because he fell so far, that I couldn't help but grab him. Add in the fact of "Who else is Anthony Richardson going to throw to?" and I felt confident he would be useful this season. I didn't expect eight catches, 97 yards and a score for 23 points in full PPR. I'm not sure anyone did. Going forward, Pittman will find his way into my lineups with what appears to be very good chemistry with his rookie quarterback.

The moral of the story is, don't sweat it if you made a lineup error in Week 1. It's going to happen sometimes.

Giant mess

To be clear, I love it when anyone in the NFC East is bad except the Eagles. The Giants put up an all-timer Sunday night losing 40-0 against the Dallas Cowboys. Once I got done laughing so hard I almost puked, I thought about what this means from a fantasy perspective. The answer is a lot and very little. It could mean that the Cowboys are going to have an incredible season. It could just mean that the Giants are so bad that they will get smoked like this a lot.

Right now, I'm going to go with "It's Week 1" as my explanation for what happened. Even in the Eagles game there seemed to be quite a few "miscommunications" and "problems" that come with players not having played in a real game in a while.

I will love it if the Giants are that bad all season. I'm not ready to go there yet. Allowing seven sacks and 10 tackles for a loss speaks to a terrible offensive line for the Giants. However, right now if you were intending to run Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller out there, I'd say continue to do so. May want to sit Daniel Jones for a little while though. Yuck.

Eagles thoughts

Whoever it was that thought going for it on fourth-and-two from the New England 44 was a good idea needs to seriously readjust their thought process. You punt there every time and make the Pats go the length of the field. If they hadn't won the game, this would be a much bigger deal than anyone is making because it was simply a horrible decision.

Waiver wire

The guy I feel horrible for is J.K. Dobbins. Not his fantasy owners but the actual player. The poor kid just can't stay healthy. The guy gets a touchdown and is able to get eight carries under his belt before his season ends due to an achilles injury.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens running game is thrown into chaos and some fantasy teams will be left scrambling to the waiver wire for his replacement. Gus Edwards, Melvin Gordon and Justice Hill will all be scooped up by owners if they haven't been already. My money would be on Gus Edwards getting most of the important carries.

Good luck in Week 2!

*This story was written by CBS Philadelphia's sports producer Andy Wheeler.