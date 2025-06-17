Watch CBS News
New Philly mural shows the best parts of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win, from "The Dagger" to 2 interceptions

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Artist adds Eagles Super Bowl LIX win to Northeast Philly mural, with room for a few more
Jalen Hurts' epic touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, known as "The Dagger," and the Zach Baun and Cooper DeJean interceptions are featured on a new mural commemorating the Philadelphia Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX in February.

Artist David McShane created the mural, which adds to another he did honoring the Super Bowl LII team, from Nick Foles and Zach Ertz to Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce.

eagles-mural-philadelphia.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

You can see it on the wall of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, off Grant Avenue near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The mural will be formally dedicated in a ceremony at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch it live on CBS Philadelphia's YouTube page.

"When the Super Bowl happened this February and the Eagles won again, it was kind of a no-brainer to add to it, the next slice of the championship on this sort of ongoing mural," McShane said.

Other things featured in the artwork include the Lombardi Trophy, Nick Sirianni getting doused with Gatorade with nearly three minutes remaining on the clock, and Saquon Barkley off to the races.

"The beauty of it is that it's a nice, long, blank wall that can be added to as each championship happens," McShane said.

