Artist adds Eagles Super Bowl LIX win to Northeast Philly mural, with room for a few more David McShane depicted the Eagles' first Super Bowl win, in the 2017 season, on a wall at the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame on Grant Avenue. Now he has added to the mural with another slice showing key moments from the Super Bowl LIX blowout over the Kansas City Chiefs. Ross DiMattei chats with the artist and gets a look at the artwork, including Jalen Hurts throwing "The Dagger" to DeVonta Smith, ahead of a planned dedication ceremony.