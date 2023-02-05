Eagles get celebratory send-off before heading to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This time next week, the Eagles will be gearing up for the big showdown against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII. The Birds are leaving for Arizona late Sunday morning.

But before heading out, the Eagles had their last practice Saturday inside the Nova Center in South Philadelphia.

While the team was gearing up, fans were spreading some Eagles cheer.

First at the Philadelphia Auto Show. While people walked around and enjoyed the latest car models, fans broke out in the Eagles fight song.

Then, inside the Oxford Valley Mall fans held a pep rally and got to meet some of the players who signed autographs and took some pictures. That is where CBS Philadelphia met one of the biggest fans of all. After the 2018 Super Bowl win, one fan spent more than $5,000 on a tattoo covering his entire back. Now, he's hoping for another win and another tattoo.

"When the Eagles win the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, I'm going to go, couple of weeks afterwards, and get my whole front tatted up," he said.

The biggest pep rally is happening at 9 a.m. Sunday as fans get to say "farewell" and "good luck" to the Birds. The event is ticketed and sold out.

There will be a special performance by the Eagles Cheerleaders' drum line and DJ Diamond Kuts.