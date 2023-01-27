Philadelphia Auto Show: From Volkswagen to Stranger Things
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show is cruising into the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.
CBS Philadelphia was at the convention on Friday morning for a preview. From classic cars to dream rides, there will be plenty of cool vehicles to check out.
Fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things should have a really great time. You can see one of the vans that Eleven flipped over and bad boy Billie's Chevrolet Camaro.
And fans of Scooby-Doo can see the gang's Mystery Van at the auto show.
Volkswagen is showing off their all-electric vehicle, the ID.4. Starting price is under $40,000 and the car has a range of 275 miles per charge. CBS Philadelphia spoke with a Volkswagen product specialist about the car. You can watch the video in the stream at top of this page.
And even some high-priced sports cars are on display:
The Philadelphia Auto Show officially revs up Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The show runs through next Sunday, so head down and check it out.
