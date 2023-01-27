Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia Auto Show: From Volkswagen to Stranger Things

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Testing out the electric Volkswagen ID.4 at Philly Auto Show
Testing out the electric Volkswagen ID.4 at Philly Auto Show 01:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show is cruising into the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend.

CBS Philadelphia was at the convention on Friday morning for a preview. From classic cars to dream rides, there will be plenty of cool vehicles to check out.

Fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things should have a really great time. You can see one of the vans that Eleven flipped over and bad boy Billie's Chevrolet Camaro.

And fans of Scooby-Doo can see the gang's Mystery Van at the auto show.

Stranger Things, Scooby-Doo at the Philadelphia Auto Show 00:44

Volkswagen is showing off their all-electric vehicle, the ID.4. Starting price is under $40,000 and the car has a range of 275 miles per charge. CBS Philadelphia spoke with a Volkswagen product specialist about the car. You can watch the video in the stream at top of this page.

And even some high-priced sports cars are on display:

The Philadelphia Auto Show officially revs up Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The show runs through next Sunday, so head down and check it out.

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on January 27, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.