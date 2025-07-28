Lane Johnson joins Eagles teammate Saquon Barkley in Madden 99 Club

Saquon Barkley will have company in the Madden 99 Club when the popular EA Sports video game releases its 2026 edition next month. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will join Barkley as the seventh 99 overall player in Madden 26.

Johnson and Barkley are two of the seven 99 overall players at the game's Aug. 14 release date. The others include Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Cleveland Browns EDGE rusher Myles Garrett and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Barkley, after his historic first season with the Eagles, was named the Madden 26 cover athlete in June.

The Eagles posted a video of Barkley presenting Johnson with a diamond "99" necklace in the team's weight room at the NovaCare Complex. The Madden 99 Club presentation to the five-time All-Pro right tackle came just days after the Eagles received their Super Bowl LIX rings, which quarterback Jalen Hurts refuses to wear.

"Chain and all. That's awesome," Johnson said in the video. "Still got some more to go. It's a blessing. Thank y'all to all that voted or are responsible."

Johnson and Barkley join Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins (Madden NFL 04) and kicker David Akers (Madden NFL 06) as the only Eagles to be in the Madden 99 Club. Barkley is just the second Eagle ever to grace the cover of a Madden video game, joining Donovan McNabb, who was on the cover of Madden 06.

According to the Eagles' website, Johnson hasn't owned a video game system since PlayStation 2.

"I really don't even know what to say or what to do with the chain," Johnson told the team's website. "None of it could be possible without my teammates, my coaches, and, obviously, people in this building. So, cool thing to have. Very thankful, grateful, and honored."

Madden 26 releases on Friday, Aug. 14, but football fans can get early access three days earlier by pre-ordering the deluxe version of the game.