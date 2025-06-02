Saquon Barkley makes cheesesteaks at Geno's Steaks in Philadelphia after landing on Madden 26 cover

The honors keep rolling in for Saquon Barkley. On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles' star running back was named the cover athlete for Madden 26.

Hours later, one of South Philly's most famous landmarks — Geno's Steaks — celebrated the news in a big way with No. 26 himself on hand, making cheesesteaks in front of Birds fans.

"It's amazing to be on the cover of Madden, it's something you dream about as a kid," Barkley said.

Before Barkley's arrival, Geno's had been transformed into "Steakquon's," complete with larger-than-life size images of Barkley's Madden 26 cover on full display. Barkley can even be seen leaping over its famous cheesesteak roof topper.

"I just went out there and actually took a picture of it because it's super cool," Barkley said.

Barkley said he learned about becoming the face of Madden back in early spring. He was joined by Philly greats Chris Long and DeSean Jackson, along with former NFL receiver Chad OchoCinco to help celebrate.

"It's pretty cool for a guy who just got here," Long said. "He's all over the roof of one of the most iconic buildings in the city in the less than a year. He deserves it all."

Barkley spent the night grilling up some cheesesteaks before signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans, and he talked about that famous play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 that ended up on the Madden 26 cover.

"A lot of people don't know, (on) that play I probably took the hardest hit of the year, I literally had to come out," Barkley said.

"Madden is so iconic and such an iconic game," Barkley said. "Any time you can attach yourself to something iconic, it's special."

Fans lined up early at Geno's eager to see Barkley.

"I have been playing Madden since Madden 13, so it's a big deal. I love Madden," Anthony Girardo said.

"He's so beloved after just one year, he instantly just kind of clicked with this city and it's just amazing," Rick Eaches said.