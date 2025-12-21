Philadelphia Eagles eye bigger goals after 2nd straight NFC East title: "right back to work"

The Philadelphia Eagles have their sights on something bigger after becoming the first repeat NFC East champion in 20 years with their win over Washington.

The defending Super Bowl champs played one of their most complete games of the season offensively and defensively against the Commanders to clinch the division, marking the first time since Philadelphia won four in a row between 2001–04 that any NFC East team captured consecutive titles.

"Obviously, in this division, we've seen the data says it's hard to repeat as winners in this division," coach Nick Siranni said. "We'll celebrate it. We've got a lot to clean up. And then we got a lot more goals on our mind."

Namely, a second straight Lombardi Trophy.

Two weeks ago, that would have been laughed off by even the most ardent Eagles fans after three straight losses had Philadelphia looking nothing like the team that defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. But things can change quickly in the NFL and the Eagles followed a 31-0 get-well home blowout of the hapless Raiders on Dec. 14 with a really strong showing at Washington.

Jalen Hurts looked as good as he has all season while throwing for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with a 111.1 passer rating, and rushing for 40 more yards.

The same can be said for running back Saquon Barkley, who gained 132 yards and a score on 21 carries, including a punishing 12-yard TD run in the fourth quarter during which he broke at least five tackles to reach the end zone. He later broke off a 48-yard scamper to help ice the game.

Afterward, their comments about winning the division were muted compared to the outstanding performances they had just put forth.

"There's a first time for everything," Hurts said. "So, I'm just happy we were able to check that off the box."

Said Barkley: "It's a big deal. But it's kinda like, you enjoy it for — you're going to enjoy it now, take the day off, and then right back to work."

What's working

Offense and defense. Hurts looked as sharp as he has all season in connecting with receivers, eluding the pass rush and finding running lanes when the pass protection broke down. He found A.J. Brown plenty, too, hitting the star receiver nine times for 95 yards on 12 targets in a season that has seen Brown disgruntled at times by what he felt like was a diminished role. But the two are back to making plays like they did on Philadelphia's championship run last season.

Barkley won't reach 2,000 yards on the ground this season like a year ago, but he now has rushed for 1,072 yards and appears to be finding his stride after admittedly saying he was in a funk earlier in the season. Tight end Dallas Goedert has been consistent all season and made a stellar, leaping 15-yard touchdown with 3:27 left in the third quarter that put Philadelphia ahead for good.

Defensively, the Eagles held Washington to 130 passing yards, making it three consecutive games in which opposing offenses have failed to reach 150 yards through the air. Defensive back Cooper DeJean had a key interception of third-stringer Josh Johnson with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis made six tackles, four of which were solo, and stuffed the Commanders' rushing attack.

What needs help

Special teams. Will Shipley fumbled the opening kickoff return, setting Washington up for a chip-shot field goal to open the scoring. Of even bigger concern was the play of Jake Elliott. The normally reliable kicker officially missed two field goals, from 43 and 52 yards, and didn't connect on a 57-yarder that was nullified due to a penalty. All three were wide left.

Stock up

Goedert. After making his 10th touchdown reception, he's one away from breaking the single-season club record by tight ends, set by Pete Retzlaff in 1965.

Stock down

Tush push. Philadelphia's once seemingly unstoppable short-yardage play has suddenly bottomed out. The Eagles were unsuccessful on all three tries against the Commanders, getting stopped once and twice being pushed back 5 yards by their own false starts.

Injuries

LB Nakobe Dean (hamstring) left with 6 1/2 minutes to play in the first quarter and didn't return.

Key number

5 — The number of consecutive seasons in which Philadelphia has reached the postseason, tying the franchise mark set between 2000–04.

Next steps

Philadelphia plays at the Bills next Sunday before finishing the regular season by hosting Washington in Week 18. The impending playoff scenarios will determine how the Eagles approach those contests.