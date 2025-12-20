Fans celebrate in South Philadelphia as Eagles clinch playoff berth, repeat as NFC East champs

It's an early Christmas present for many Philadelphia Eagles fans who are flying high after a big win on the road Saturday night.

"It means the world to me, from head to toe I feel elated in my heart. Go Birds," Roxanne Williams said.

"My tree is not even decorated, so this was more important," Heather Englander said.

Englander and her family drove up from Maryland to cheer on the Birds in Philly. She even dragged her son-in-law along who was rooting for Washington.

"We're trying to recruit him, every trip to Philly we get him a little closer," Englander said. "It's no fun to watch an Eagles game in Maryland, so we decided to come to Philly to watch the game and go to the Wanamaker light show and hang out here to watch the game."

The Birds clinched the division after defeating the Commanders and secured a playoff spot keeping Donna Lisa Thomas' dream alive of heading back to the Super Bowl.

"We're going to go all the way, we are," Thomas said.

Thomas claims her spot at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly every Birds game. Despite the Eagles offense being inconsistent, her Philly pride never wavers.

"We're going to win some, we're going to lose some, but in the meantime, we're going to love all the way. I just love our Eagles," she said.

Now, with only two games left in the regular season, fans are hoping the Eagles will win out to carry momentum into the playoffs.

"I think we're back on track. We still have to work on a little mechanics, but I think we're going to be alright going forward," Ron Hood said.