Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown addresses Twitch comments with Janky Rondo following win over Packers

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown said he's not apologizing for comments he made on gamer Janky Rondo's Twitch stream after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Brown's comments on the stream went viral Wednesday, and they follow a series of cryptic social media posts in the 2025 season about his role in Philadelphia's offense.

"We can't just keep slapping the band-aid over the defense doing their job and getting us out of trouble," Brown said.

A.J. Brown addresses Twitch comments

On a Twitch stream with Janky Rondo, Brown's comments went viral on social media Wednesday.

Brown said several things that caught the attention of Eagles fans, including that things have been a "[expletive] show" and that he's "struggling."

Brown also said that people who drafted him in fantasy football should "get rid" of him.

Brown addressed the comments he made with reporters Wednesday following practice and said they weren't about stats or targets, and that he wants to contribute and help the Eagles win games.

"At what point are we going to pick up our slack as an offense that we say we're so great, you know? And that's what I'm getting at," Brown said. "It's not about that I don't care about winning, all I care about is stats. No. It's been week after week sometimes, we're not contributing, we're not doing our job on offense. So you can't just can't keep slapping the band-aid over that and expect to win late in the year, and you think you're going to go to it at the end of the year. It's not going to [expletive] happen. It's not going to happen. It's not going to happen."

This isn't the first time Brown has addressed his frustrations with Philadelphia's offense and his role. He did it in the 2023 season during a brutal end-of-season collapse. He did it again in 2024, as Brandon Graham opened a can of worms about his relationship with Jalen Hurts, and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl. And he's done in the 2025 season after social media posts that led speculation about his desire to be in Philadelphia.

Like the 2025 season, the Eagles also had new offensive coordinators in 2023 and 2024, but he was still getting the ball at a higher rate and was more involved in the offense.

Through eight games, Brown has 31 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He's had the best seasons of his career in Philadelphia, where he's been named an All-Pro or Pro Bowler in every season since joining the team in 2022.

But this season, he's projected to finish with 59 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns, which would be the worst numbers of his career.

Brown has been in constant communication with the coaching staff, but he said it's fair to say they need to do a better job to put him in better situations to make plays like other top wideouts in the league.

"It just feels as if I'm just freeing it up for everybody," Brown said.

"Last year is what it was," he added. "Thank you for the ring. But it's a new season. They adapted, and we have to adapt, and we have to continue to get better and find new ways. That's where the frustration comes … I wanna win, I wanna help contribute as well. Do our thing on offense, as well. I think that' fair."

Brown said he's also not worried about being misunderstood and that his comments on Twitch were to make light of the situation.

"After the game, I said all the right answers, and I still made a story," Brown said. "In that moment where I'm just talking to my friend, having fun with my friend, I'm not apologizing for that. Because, like I said, if you have eyes, you can see that. And so it's not that I was trying to throw anyone under the bus, I'm literally trying to laugh through this [expletive]. This [expletive] is tough. But I'm trying to make fun of the situation to get through it. It is what it is."

Nick Sirianni frustrated by A.J. Brown questions

In a news conference Wednesday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he's had enough of the questions about Brown.

Sirianni said that things are "business as usual" with Brown, despite the wideout voicing his displeasure with the offense.

"I'm close to being done answering these questions with this," Sirianni said. "He's working hard, and he is a big part of this game plan, and he'll be a big part of the game plan going forward. He's working like crazy when he is here, and I'm excited to have him."

Sirianni and first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, his right-hand man, are tasked with getting Brown more involved as the playoffs get closer.

Brown finished Monday night's 10-7 victory over the Packers with two catches for 13 yards on three targets. Two of those targets happened on the first drive. The last one came on the questionable fourth down call that gave the ball back to the Packers with a chance to tie or win the game.

Sirianni defended that call again Wednesday, saying he knew what the exact play was in the moment. But why are the Eagles still having trouble getting Brown the ball 10 weeks into the season?

"If you look at the game and how the game went, there are a lot of plays in that game that are going to him, that for different reasons, don't," Sirianni said. "For instance, [DeVonta Smith's] touchdown, that play is going to A.J. They took it away, and he threw it over the top. You can't [just] look at stats. You can't paint the picture that way. I know that sometimes is all the information that you guys may have, but you can't look at it that way and just say, 'Here's how the game is playing out.' There are reasons and different things."

In the stream with Rondo, it showed the stats of a game of Madden he played with Brown. In the game, Brown played with the Eagles and he had nine catches for 168 yards and two scores.

"That's the only highlights of damn football I been living right now," Brown said on the stream.

Maybe Brown will have a chance to put up those kind of numbers vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

"A.J. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, so of course we're trying to get him involved in the game every single time," Sirianni said.