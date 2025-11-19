Jordan Davis etches name into Philadelphia Eagles franchise history

Jordan Davis has etched his name in the Philadelphia Eagles' history books.

Davis was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after swatting three Jared Goff passes at the line of scrimmage in the Eagles' 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The defensive tackle's three pass deflections are tied for the most by a player in a game this season.

The 6-foot-6 DT's first pass deflection led to Cooper DeJean's first career regular-season interception. Davis was part of a dominant effort by the Birds' defense, which stifled a Lions offense that entered the game averaging 31.4 points and coming off a 44-point win over the Commanders.

For Davis, it's his second NFC honor of the season. The 336-pounder won the Special Teams of the Week award in Week 3 after sealing the Eagles' 33-26 win over the Rams by blocking a field goal and returning it 61 yards for a touchdown.

Davis is the only player in Eagles history to win both the Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season, according to the team.

In his fourth season, Davis is enjoying his best output yet. He has a career-high three sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and is playing a career-high 61% of the defensive snaps. Pro Football Focus has Davis at a 74.4 overall grade, which ranks among the top 25 defensive linemen in the NFL.

The Eagles exercised Davis' fifth-year option in April, locking him in for $12.8 million guaranteed for the 2026 season.

On Tuesday night, Davis held a Thanksgiving dinner at The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center for 150 residents. He joined his two brothers and mom, Shay Allen, to serve up a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for families facing food insecurity.