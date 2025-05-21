Philadelphia Eagles to be featured on in-season edition of "Hard Knocks"

Eagles fans rejoice in another win for the Birds — the "tush push" is here to stay.

Fresh off their second Super Bowl win, the Philadelphia Eagles will be featured on "Hard Knocks" in the 2025 season, HBO and NFL Films announced on Wednesday.

The Eagles, along with the rest of the NFC East, will be featured in the second edition of the in-season division format of "Hard Knocks, which debuted in 2024 with the AFC North.

The series will begin in December and be available to stream on HBO Max. The Buffalo Bills will be featured on the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks."

Last year's offseason edition of "Hard Knocks" featured the Giants, and it showed what led to Saquon Barkley leaving New York and signing with the Eagles.

"We are thrilled to provide 'Hard Knocks' fans a summer with the Bills and winter with the Cowboys, Giants, Commanders and Eagles in the first year of our exciting new deal with NFL Films," Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-executive vice presidents HBO Documentary and Family Programming, and Bentley Weiner, senior vice president HBO Sports Documentaries, said in a statement on the Eagles' website. "There will be no shortage of star power."

The Eagles previously appeared in the Amazon Prime series "All or Nothing," which provided an in-season look at the 2019 season.

Earlier Wednesday, the "tush push," the Eagles' signature play, survived a vote to potentially ban the play at the NFL spring meetings.