Eagles fans handling heartbreak together Monday morning

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS/AP) -- Devastation. That's what Philadelphia Eagles fans felt Sunday night after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

While the city had prepared for fans to be dancing through the streets of Philadelphia, instead some gathered to handle the heartbreak together.

"We're still gonna be on Broad Street," Caterina Zaralas said. "I think Philly has it in their heart to not let the loss get them down."

Another fan adds that they showed up to Broad Street because "it's all family, just having fun."

CBS Philadelphia caught up with one fan who was having breakfast in Northeast Philadelphia. Fans are shedding tears over short stacks at Four Season Diner.

"I don't know, it stinks," a fan said.

"I'm about to have breakfast, dinner whatever it is right now... really sad," another added.

38-35. That's the score that will be ingrained in fans' hearts for quite some time.

Despite a historic night for Jalen Hurts, the Birds couldn't finish the job. Hurts set a Super Bowl record with 70 yards rushing and tied a record with three rushing scores. He also threw for 304 yards and one TD.

"We use this pain, we use this failure to motivate us so we can make it a strength," Sirianni said.