With Super Bowl loss, Philadelphia suffers 3rd championship defeat in 3 months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was "Dancing on My Own" and "It's a Philly Thing." The best vs. the best in the MLS Cup Final and Super Bowl LVII. It all ended the same: heartbreak.

The latest blow to the Philadelphia sports fandom came Sunday night, when the Eagles dropped a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts had a historic night setting Super Bowl records and once again proving that he's the long-term answer at quarterback.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. Ross D. Franklin / AP

But that doesn't take the sting out of losing another professional sports championship in a matter of months.

To make matters worse?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Union each lost in their championships on the same day in November.

First, the Union lost to Los Angeles FC in penalty kicks in the afternoon on Nov. 5.

Hours later, the Phillies' magical postseason run ended when Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez banged a three-run sixth-inning home run. The Phils never recovered and lost the game, 4-1, and the World Series, 4-2.

Three months later, the Eagles suffered the third championship defeat in a three-point loss to their former head coach.

The MLS Cup, the World Series and now the Super Bowl.

They say things come in threes.

Good things also come in threes.

The Union finally made it to the MLS Cup Final, and Philadelphia fans showed up for it. The MLS Cup was the second-largest combined English and Spanish soccer audience in 27 years.

The Phillies ended baseball's longest postseason drought, wrote playoff magic and made it to their first World Series since 2009. They followed it up by signing Trea Turner and Taijuan Walker and locking down the bullpen.

And hey, pitchers and catchers report on Thursday.

The Eagles' wound remains too fresh to reflect fully upon the positives, but there are plenty there. Mainly, Hurts.

The fact remains, though, right now the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection is Heartbreak City.